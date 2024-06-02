BJP welcomes Exit Poll findings, RJD questions their relevance

Patna, June 2 (IANS) The BJP in Bihar on Saturday welcomed the Exit Polls projections, most of which indicated that the NDA would win the Lok Sabha elections with significant margins.

BJP OBC wing's national general secretary Nikhil Anand claimed that the NDA will win all seats in Bihar except one or two in the Seemanchal region.

He further claimed that the voters belonging to the Economically Weaker Section have backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also, women voters by and large were with PM Modi. Besides, the support of Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan also helped the NDA in the elections.

"Tactically, BJP was well ahead in countering the INDIA bloc on every issue they have raised in this election," Anand added.

Countering the claims of the BJP, RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said: "This is nothing but a well-planned ploy to apply pressure on the opposition parties. It is a ploy to create an atmosphere that NDA is winning easily in this election but I categorically refute these Exit Polls."

"They brought Exit Polls a few minutes after the polling for the last phase ended. How they could come to a conclusion without the voting being completed? What is the basis of such Exit Polls? They have no relevance," he said.

"We have conducted a survey on every booth, according to which, the INDIA bloc is going to form the government in the Centre. In Bihar, we are going to win more than 24 seats," Gagan added.

Another RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said: "These are Exit Polls and not the 'exact' polls. The NDA leaders can enjoy the Exit Polls for two days but when the exact polls (outcome of polls) will come, the INDIA bloc will have the last laugh. We will obtain more than 295 seats in Lok Sabha and are going to form the government in the Centre. There is no doubt about it."

Explaining the reason for his claims about winning 295 plus seats, Tiwari said that people are with the INDIA bloc as the NDA failed to fulfil its promises and also because of the promises made by the opposition bloc.

