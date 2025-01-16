Bihar govt recommends Padma Vibhushan for Late Acharya Kishore Kunal

Patna, Jan 16 (IANS) The Bihar State Level Recommendation Committee has recognised the exceptional contributions of the late Acharya Kishore Kunal in the field of social service by recommending his name for the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award for the year 2025.

The recommendation was made on Thursday and has been formally forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs by the Cabinet Secretariat of Bihar.

In a letter sent on behalf of the Cabinet Secretariat Department, Additional Secretary Suman Kumar addressed Joint Secretary Gopalaswami Parthasarathy of the Ministry of Home Affairs, urged the government to honour Acharya Kishore Kunal with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award.

Acharya Kishore Kunal, known for his impactful work in social service, was a highly respected figure who dedicated his life to uplifting marginalised communities and contributing to societal welfare.

Acharya Kishore Kunal, a highly respected social reformer and former IPS officer, passed away on December 29, 2024, due to a heart attack. His demise was deeply mourned across the nation, with prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressing their condolences.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi also paid tribute to Kunal and urged the Central government to honour him with the Bharat Ratna. Kishore Kunal was an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1972 Gujarat cadre.

He served as Superintendent of Police in Anand and later became Deputy Commissioner of Police in Ahmadabad by 1978.

In 1983, he was appointed Senior Superintendent of Police in Patna.

In 2001, he voluntarily retired from the IPS to dedicate himself to social service and religious endeavours. Post-retirement, Acharya Kishore Kunal served as the Chairman of the Bihar State Religious Trust Board and the Secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust, Patna.

As Secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust, he spearheaded the temple’s renovation from October 30, 1983, to its inauguration on March 4, 1985.

Under his leadership, the Mahavir Mandir Trust established multiple healthcare facilities, including Mahavir Cancer Institute, a state-of-the-art cancer treatment centre, Mahavir Arogya Sansthan in Kankarbagh, a hospital aimed at providing affordable healthcare and Mahavir Netralaya, a facility dedicated to eye care for those in need.

The trust also supported several other hospitals and extended financial assistance to economically disadvantaged individuals.

