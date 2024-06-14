Australia to take on Scotland in three T20Is in Sept, ahead of England series

Edinburgh (Scotland), June 14 (IANS) Australia men will tour Scotland for the first time since 2013 and take on the hosts in three T20 international series here in September 2024 before they embark on a series against England, the two boards announced on Friday. Cricket Scotland and Cricket Australia confirmed that their teams will play the three T20 internationals at The Grange, Edinburgh on September 4, 6 and 7, ahead of Australia’s fixtures against England later in the month.

The matches will be the first to be played by the Australia men's team in Scotland since 2013, when the sides played an ODI at The Grange, with the visitors running out winners.

The most recent meeting was at the 2015 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, with Australia again emerging triumphant. The announcement comes on the eve of the clash between Scotland and Australia in St Lucia in Group B of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Scotland are fighting against England for a place in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup and need at least a single point against Australia to seal a maiden entry in the next stage.

Mitch Marsh, Australia T20 captain, said: “I’m really excited about the trip and the series in Scotland, and I know the team is pretty pumped about it as well. My brother Shaun was lucky enough to play in the last game we played in Edinburgh and had nothing but good things to say, so it will be great to follow in his footsteps."

“Scotland have developed into a really good unit as we’ve seen at this World Cup. It will be a great privilege to play them on home turf,” Marsh added.

