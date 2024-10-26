Attack on Kejriwal was orchestrated by BJP workers: Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Amid the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s claims of attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his 'Padyatra', Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday claimed that it was "orchestrated" by BJP leaders.

Talking to IANS, Gopal Rai said, "All those who attacked Kejriwal are BJP leaders. The videos and photos that are surfacing show that those people were leaders and workers of BJP. They should refrain from making false claims that people of Delhi are frustrated."

"First, they filed a fake case against Kejriwal, arrested him and conspired to kill him by stopping his insulin. When the court released him, the BJP got its goons to attack him," he added.

He further claimed that the attacks would not stop him from contesting election.

"BJP is trying to stop him from contesting election. But, I want to tell you that Kejriwal neither stopped nor he is going to stop in the future. I feel that if the BJP have confidence and faith in their work and policies, then they should go among the public. They will decide whether they want AAP or BJP in the national capital. Such condemnable acts will not help anyone. It will only deteriorate the level of politics," Gopal Rai further stated.

Delhi CM Atishi on Friday accused BJP of attacking the former CM during his 'Padyatra' in Vikaspuri and said that they sent its goons to attack Kejriwal. Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also accused the BJP of planning the attack and said that "if anything happens to Kejriwal, the responsibility will be on the part of BJP".

As there were reports of Delhi BJP State President Virendra Sachdeva being hospitalised after taking a dip in the river at Chathh ghat near ITO on Thursday, Gopal Rai said, "I want to wish him a speedy recovery but as far as Yamuna and Delhi pollution is concerned. I want to request the BJP leaders that the pollution will not be reduced by doing such drama."

"For this, we have to come together. We feel that if the government and people will make efforts together, then only we will definitely succeed in reducing the level of pollution ," he concluded.

