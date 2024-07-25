Army chief visits forward areas along LoC in Kashmir

Srinagar, July 25 (IANS) Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited the forward areas on the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

General Dwivedi reviewed the preparedness of the deployed forces on the LoC in the Valley during his visit to the forward areas, officials said here.

“He also reviewed the preparedness of the forces deployed on counter-terror operations and anti-infiltration duties. The Chief of Army Staff later left for Kargil to take part in the silver jubilee celebrations of Kargil Vijay Diwas tomorrow which are being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” officials said.

The Army chief, who arrived here on Wednesday, joined J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, GOC-in-C Northern Command, Chinar Corps Commander, civil dignitaries and all ranks of Chinar Corps in paying tribute to Naik Dilawar Khan, who laid down his life during an anti-terror operation in Kupwara district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ladakh's Drass on Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Observed annually on July 26, Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the victory of Operation Vijay in 1999.

