Amit Shah to address Haryana’s ‘biggest rally’ to support Rao Narbir Singh

Gurugram, Sep 25 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address Haryana's ‘biggest public rally’ in support of Badshahpur constituency candidate Rao Narbir Singh on September 29.

The rally will be organised in village Dhorka in Sector 95 of Badshahpur Assembly constituency.

Singh claimed that the rally to be held on September 29 will create a new history in Haryana. Singh said while addressing a public meeting organised in Farukhnagar, Bhangrola and Garhi village during his election tour on Wednesday.

He said that before the ticket allocation, he had met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah who promised him that he would come to Badshahpur in his support.

The former minister said that the Home Minister will also visit Badshahpur to fulfil his promise.

Singh said that during the tenure of Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini's government, unprecedented announcements were made for the state. Not only made announcements, but he also worked to fulfil every promise he made.

"The state has progressed under his leadership and there is no doubt that on October 8, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to form its government in the state for the third consecutive time," Rao said.

He asserted that each guarantee of the Sankalp Patra declared by the state government will be fulfilled.

"The CM has fulfilled all the promises made earlier. I guarantee that so much development work will be done in Badshahpur that you will never have to look back," he said.

While attacking the previous government Singh said that no previous government had paid attention to the development of Gurugram, which became a district in 1966.

Gurugram expanded rapidly but development could not take place. In 2014, the people of Badshahpur made him an MLA and the BJP government was formed.

As soon as he became a cabinet minister in the government, he worked to provide relief to the people suffering from the problem of traffic jams in Gurugram and got underpasses and overbridges built at most of the intersections.

"I worked to complete projects worth thousands of crores, like Hero Honda Chowk Underpass, Rajiv Chowk Underpass, Signature Tower Underpass, Maharana Pratap Chowk Flyover, and Sohna Elevated Road. Gurugram did not have proper connectivity with Delhi. Dwarka Expressway, the world's most expensive road, was constructed for 9600 crores," he said.

