Ram Charan Takes a Break from RC 16 Shoot, Flies to Mumbai

Global star Ram Charan, who was last seen in the political drama Game Changer, has quickly shifted his focus to his next highly anticipated project, RC 16. Despite Game Changer not meeting box office expectations, the actor remains unfazed and is fully committed to his upcoming film, directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana.

The latest shooting schedule for RC 16 was recently wrapped up in Hyderabad. Following a brief production break, Ram Charan is set to travel to Mumbai this evening for undisclosed reasons, sparking curiosity among fans.

The actor has been making waves with his striking new look for the film, sporting a fully grown beard and a well-built physique, which has only heightened excitement about his role. RC 16 stars Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, marking her collaboration with Ram Charan for the first time.

The film is being produced by Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Sukumar Writings, with Mythri Movie Makers presenting the project. Adding to the excitement, music maestro AR Rahman is composing the soundtrack, promising a powerful and unforgettable musical experience.

Also read: Allu Arjun puts Trivikram film on hold for Atlee’s project