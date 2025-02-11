Christina Ricci says her three-year-old daughter calls her by her name

Los Angeles, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Christina Ricci's three-year-old daughter Cleopatra calls her by her name.

The actress appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show alongside her Yellowjackets costars to promote season 3 of the Showtime series, and shared that although her daughter Cleopatra and her 10-year-old son Freddie differ in a very funny way.

As she talked about how her son likes to spend time with her and wants to be close to home, Ricci shares that her daughter "is very independent. (She) calls me Christina,” Ricci said with a laugh.

“’Christina, I need ice and water!' ”

“What an interesting soul,” host Drew Barrymore responded.

“This one time in the middle of the night, she woke up. I could hear her on the monitor, I heard her go, ‘Mama. Daddy.’ And then I heard, ‘Christina!’ I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ I jumped out of bed, I felt like I was being yelled at,” said Christina.

Ricci shares Cleopatra with husband Mark Hampton and shares Freddie with ex James Heerdegen.

Speaking with people.com in October, Ricci shared that 2024 was going to be the first time that her toddler daughter Cleopatra would go trick-or-treating in full costume.

"I'm not a huge fan of Halloween, but my youngest daughter, who's only 2 years and 8 months, she happens to be just like preternaturally obsessed with all things Halloween," Ricci said at the time.

"So she's going to have her first Halloween where she goes out dressed up. It should be pretty fun. She's very excited about it."

In April 2024, the actress shared a photo and a video on her Instagram from her son's field trip. Sitting in the back of the school bus, Ricci smiled at the camera in one photo while wearing big sunglasses.

Another video showed two school buses parked next to each other, with some of the students yelling out the window at the other bus.

"I chaperoned a 4th grade field trip today. I’m permanently deaf in one ear from the bus ride," Ricci joked in her caption.

