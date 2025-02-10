Allu Arjun puts Trivikram film on hold for Atlee’s project

Reports suggest that Allu Arjun, fondly known as Bunny, is set to collaborate with renowned director Trivikram Srinivas after the release of Pushpa 2. Additionally, Bunny is also in talks for a film with director Atlee, marking an exciting phase in his career. Sources indicate that Bunny is aiming to make up for the time spent on the Pushpa series and is looking to manage his upcoming projects efficiently.

Originally, Bunny’s plan was to wrap up a major schedule of Trivikram’s film by May or June, before diving into Atlee’s project. However, recent updates suggest a shift in his approach. Bunny is now reportedly considering starting Atlee’s film first and completing it quickly. This decision seems to have been influenced by a conversation Bunny had with some of his close associates at a party following the Pushpa 2 event.

Interestingly, a key member of Atlee's team reportedly arrived a day before the event and met Bunny, fueling speculations that Atlee’s project may be prioritized. If the film with Atlee begins soon, it could potentially release by the summer of 2026. On the other hand, if both films run parallel, Atlee’s movie might not be out until December 2026.

The delay in the release of Trivikram's film is primarily due to its extensive pre-production process, which could take a couple of years. The film, backed by Haarika & Hassine and Geetha, is expected to be a massive project, demanding substantial time and effort. Meanwhile, Atlee’s film is supported by Sun Network, adding an additional layer of anticipation for this collaboration.

With these new developments, Bunny seems to be rethinking his priorities and may choose to complete Atlee’s film first, setting the stage for an exciting lineup of releases. Stay tuned for more updates on these highly anticipated projects!

