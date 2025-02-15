Ram Charan’s Rolex Watch - How Much Does it Cost?

Tollywood Superstar Ram Charan, who is one of the richest actors in South India with a net worth of around Rs.1,370 crores, is showing everyone how you can be a smart businessman while being a star actor simultaneously.

With investments across multiple domains, Ram Charan’s wealth is only looking to compound and grow in the coming few years. The Superstar, while being calculative in where he invests, also ensures that he gets to enjoy a few luxuries that come along with being rich.

Every star hero is obsessed with certain luxury items and it can be assumed that Ram Charan loves sporting new watches. In a recent appearance at the Indian Street Premier League, where he owns a team Falcon Risers Hyderabad, Ram Charan turned heads by casually sporting a cool Rolex watch.

Getting into the details of the watch, Rolex is the world’s best watch manufacturer and their luxury collection is worn by various legends across sports and entertainment fields. The watch that Charan wore to the ISPL match was Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36, and it cost a whopping Rs. 2.19 crores!

That’s right! Ram Charan spent more than 2 crores on a watch and to put things into perspective, with the same money, individuals can buy luxury flats in prime locations around Hyderabad city.

Coming to his films, Ram Charan is currently shooting for Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama and he is yet to finalize his next post-RC16. It’s safe to assume that the Tollywood star is focusing solely on this movie and is leaving no stone unturned to ensure perfect output.