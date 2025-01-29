Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Netflix Pays a Record-Breaking ₹275 Crore for Digital Rights

In a monumental feat, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has not only conquered the box office but has also made a big impact in the digital streaming space. The film's digital rights have been acquired by streaming giant Netflix for a whopping ₹275 crore, marking one of the highest digital deals in Indian cinema.

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Reloaded Version) will be released on Netflix on January 30, 2025. This special version will include 23 minutes of exclusive unseen footage, providing fans with an extended experience of the film's high-octane action and drama.

It should be noted, however, that the movie will stream first in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada while the Hindi version date is yet to be announced.

The film has done wonders at the box office. Released on December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule has raked in a whopping ₹1,232.3 crore in India alone over 53 days. Regional collections have been impressive, with fans thronging theatres to experience the magic of Pushpa 2.

In light of its digital launch soon, viewers will be anxiously waiting for an experience of excitement by Pushpa 2: The Rule to experience at the convenience of home. With record-breaking digital deals along with box office success at such levels, it cannot be disputed as one of the much-awaited movies this year.

