Jaipur Literature Festival 2025: Where Stories Come Alive with Award-Winning Writers and Thinkers

Jaipur: The 18th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival is set to transform Hotel Clarks Amer into a vibrant hub of literary excellence from January 30th, 2025. Recognised globally as the pioneer of the literature festival format and a leader in its domain, the Festival has redefined how the world celebrates the written word. This year’s Festival once again proves why it remains an aspirational platform for authors, intellectuals, and audiences alike, welcoming an extraordinary roster of award-winning voices from across the globe.

From Nobel laureates to Booker Prize winners, Sahitya Akademi honorees, and Pulitzer Prize finalists, this year’s lineup celebrates the transformative power of ideas and stories and the vast potential that lies in knowledge.

Nobel Prize

Abhijit Banerjee, co-recipient of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics, will shed light on his latest book, Chhaunk, which offers a fascinating exploration of Indian food, culture, and society. Esther Duflo, also a 2019 Nobel Laureate in Economics, will present Poor Economics for Kids, a compelling adaptation of her seminal work tailored for young readers. Venki Ramakrishnan, Nobel laureate in Chemistry, will lead an engaging session on the science of aging and humanity's quest for immortality. Additionally, Kailash Satyarthi will unveil his latest book, Diyasalai, in a special launch event hosted by Namita Gokhale.

Booker Prize

Audiences will be treated to the brilliance of Jenny Erpenbeck (International Booker Prize, 2024) and Geetanjali Shree (International Booker Prize, 2022), alongside other luminaries such as Michael Hofmann and Charlotte Wood, who will explore modern storytelling.

Sahitya Akademi

Showcasing the richness of Indian literature, the Festival features icons like Namita Gokhale, Shashi Tharoor, Sudha Murty, and historian Anirudh Kanisetti. Together, they embody the evolution of India’s cultural and historical narratives.

Pulitzer and Baillie Gifford

Pulitzer awardees Benjamin Moser and Nathan Thrall, along with Baillie Gifford finalist John Vaillant, will discuss the art of storytelling in nonfiction, reflecting on themes ranging from biography to global journalism.

JCB Prize and Crossword Awards

The Festival will also feature award-winning authors such as William Dalrymple, Pankaj Mishra, and Pallavi Aiyar, who continue to push the boundaries of creativity and narrative.

The Jaipur Literature Festival has long been a beacon for literature enthusiasts, offering a platform where global and local voices converge to inspire, engage, and challenge. Join us this year to witness the magic of storytelling, where ideas come alive, and words shape the future.

Top Reasons to Attend Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

Inspirational sessions with literary icons and thought leaders: Listen to Nobel Laureates, Booker Prize winners, and Pulitzer Prize honourees as they discuss groundbreaking ideas and their creative journeys. Get ready to get your books signed!

Vibrant Cultural Extravaganza: Explore the Festival Buzzaar, Night Market, and exclusive cultural evenings featuring live performances at the Jaipur Music Stage.

Networking Opportunities: Writing a book? Connect with global literary and publishing professionals at Jaipur BookMark, South Asia’s premier publishing conclave.

Immersive Experiences: Enhance your journey with the Friend of the Festival package, offering curated events and behind-the-scenes access.

Media Registrations are now open, we request you to register at the earliest so we can start processing your request: https://media.jaipurliteraturefestival.org/

For further information on the Festival, please visit: https://jaipurliteraturefestival.org/