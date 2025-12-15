Telangana Schools Holidays likely on December 16, 17 Due to MLC Elections

Reports have indicated that schools in different regions in Telangana will have holidays on Tuesday, December 16, and Wednesday, December 17, 2025, in connection with conducting MLC elections. The closing of schools is being coordinated in order to allow for voting and tallying of results, according to sources aware of the elections.

As per information available, most schools have been identified for this function, thus making it a challenge for these institutions to operate normally when conducting academic programs. Given that voting will begin early on December 16 and other admin functions will go on until December 17, learning will most likely cease in institutions close to voting stations.

The preparations being made for elections in the state are massive. Reports state that a total of 4,158 polling stations have been established, with approximately 36,434 people being deployed for activities related to conducting this election. Moreover, nearly 394 observers and 7,916 police personnel have also been deployed to observe this event.

The brief closure of learning institutions is being interpreted as a precautionary measure to avoid inconveniencing voters and to allow the freestreaming of activities in and around voting polling stations. Normal learning activities are expected to resume after all electoral activities have concluded, although parents are advised to confirm with their institutions.

Students and parents are advised to be on the lookout for updates from local authorities or school administration concerning reopening dates and any last-minute updates.

Also read: December 15 School Holiday Update: State-Wise Status