Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Meet the Top 5 Finalists Battling for the Trophy

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu took an emotional turn with the eviction of Bharani, marking the end of his journey in the house just days before the much-awaited grand finale. His exit left both contestants and viewers reflecting on a game played with honesty and composure.

Throughout the season, Bharani was appreciated for his straightforward nature and calm demeanour. However, as the competition intensified in the final weeks, shifting voting patterns ultimately led to his elimination.

With Bharani’s departure, the race for the title has officially narrowed down to the finalists. Thanuja, Demon Pawan, Kalyan Padala, Emmanuel, and Sanjjanaa have all secured their spots in the finale, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

Each finalist brings a unique personality and gameplay strategy to the table, making the outcome difficult to predict. As Bigg Boss 9 Telugu approaches its conclusion, excitement among fans continues to build over who will emerge victorious and lift the coveted trophy.