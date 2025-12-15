Hanukkah 2025 Holiday: History, Meaning and Traditions Explained

Hanukkah, popularly known as the Festival of Lights, is a major Jewish holiday celebrated by communities around the world. In 2025, this eight-day religious festival will begin at sunset on Sunday, December 14, and conclude after nightfall on Monday, December 22. During this period, families come together to observe customs that reflect faith, history, and cultural pride.

Over time, Hanukkah has grown beyond its ancient origins to become a joyful holiday symbolising hope, perseverance, and the victory of light over darkness. In countries with diverse cultures, such as the United States, the holiday is often observed alongside other winter celebrations, allowing Jewish families to honour their traditions during the broader festive season.

Historical Background of Hanukkah

The roots of Hanukkah trace back more than 2,000 years to the second century BCE, when the Jewish population lived under the rule of the Seleucid Empire. During this period, King Antiochus IV attempted to suppress Jewish religious practices and imposed Hellenistic beliefs. His actions included the defilement of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, which deeply impacted the Jewish community.

In response, a small group of Jewish warriors called the Maccabees, led by Judah Maccabee, launched a rebellion. Despite being vastly outnumbered, they succeeded in reclaiming the temple and restoring religious worship.

According to tradition, when the temple was rededicated, only a limited supply of sacred oil was found—enough to keep the menorah lit for just one day. Remarkably, the oil burned continuously for eight days, providing enough time to prepare fresh oil. This miraculous event remains the foundation of the Hanukkah holiday.

How Hanukkah Is Celebrated

Hanukkah is marked by meaningful rituals and family-centered customs that take place each day of the holiday.

Lighting the Menorah

A central tradition of Hanukkah is the lighting of the menorah, which has nine branches. One candle, known as the shamash, is used to light the remaining eight candles—one added each evening. Families recite blessings during the lighting ceremony, and the menorah is often placed near windows or doorways to publicly share the message of the miracle.

Playing Dreidel

Children and adults alike enjoy playing with the dreidel, a four-sided spinning top marked with Hebrew letters. These letters form a phrase meaning “A great miracle happened there.” In Israel, the phrase changes slightly to reflect that the miracle happened “here.”

Traditional Holiday Foods

Food plays an important role in Hanukkah celebrations, especially dishes prepared using oil to honour the miracle of the oil lamp. Popular holiday treats include latkes (fried potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (jam-filled doughnuts). Some families also include dairy-based foods as part of the holiday meal.

Gifts and Hanukkah Gelt

Gift-giving has become a common practice during Hanukkah, particularly in Western countries. Children may receive small presents on each night of the holiday, along with gelt—traditionally chocolate coins or small amounts of money.

Hanukkah as a Modern Holiday

Today, Hanukkah is both a religious observance and a cultural holiday that strengthens family bonds and community identity. While it may not involve public holidays in all countries, many families treat it as a special festive period filled with gatherings, prayers, and celebrations.

As Hanukkah 2025 approaches, Jewish households across the globe will once again light their candles, share traditional meals, and reflect on a story that continues to inspire generations with its message of faith, courage, and renewal.

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