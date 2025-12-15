Monday, December 15, 2025, is expected to be a normal instructional day for schools across most parts of India, as the date does not coincide with any national holiday or officially declared public observance. Educational institutions under all major boards—including State Boards, CBSE, and ICSE—are scheduled to function as usual, focusing on regular classes, exam preparations, and syllabus completion ahead of the upcoming winter vacations.

In northern states such as Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Haryana, schools will continue operations before their extended winter holidays begin later in December or early January. Meanwhile, institutions in southern, western, and central India will also observe a standard Monday routine, as no regional or religious holidays fall on this date.

Exception: Jammu & Kashmir Winter Zone

The only confirmed closure on December 15 applies to schools located in the Winter Zone of Jammu & Kashmir. Educational institutions in the Kashmir Valley and certain high-altitude regions of Jammu commenced their annual winter break earlier this month—starting either December 1 or December 11, depending on grade levels—and will remain closed through this date.

Delhi-NCR and Nearby Districts: Modified School Operations

Although December 15 is not a designated holiday, schools in Delhi-NCR may operate under adjusted schedules due to environmental conditions. Owing to severe air pollution and the enforcement of GRAP-IV restrictions, the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has issued special instructions impacting school functioning.

As per the emergency circular dated December 13, all schools—government, government-aided, and private recognized—must follow revised teaching formats:

Classes up to Class 5: Fully online classes

Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11: Hybrid mode (combination of online and offline classes)

Classes 10 and 12: Regular in-person classes to ensure board exam preparedness

Similar directives have also been implemented in Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida, where district administrations have mandated online learning for younger students and hybrid instruction for middle and senior secondary classes. Students of Classes 10 and 12 in these regions will continue attending school physically.

Winter Vacation Dates for Delhi Schools

Delhi schools are currently scheduled to observe their winter vacation from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026. However, these dates may be revised depending on prevailing weather conditions and government advisories. Families are encouraged to monitor official updates for any changes.

Final Advisory for Parents and Students

There is no nationwide or state-level holiday on December 15, 2025. For most of India, schools will remain open and operate normally. Any deviation from regular schedules will be strictly based on local administrative decisions. To avoid confusion, always confirm daily class schedules directly with your school authorities.

Students and parents should continue checking official announcements for the latest updates on school operations, winter vacations, and any emergency changes.

Also read: Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting Kills 15; Jewish Holiday Hanukkah Celebration Turns Tragic