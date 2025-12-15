Dhurandhar OTT Release: Ranveer's Spy Thriller To Stream On Netflix From This Date

Fans who missed Dhurandhar on the big screen will soon get another chance to experience the action-packed spectacle from home. The Ranveer Singh–led spy thriller, which released in theatres on December 5, 2025, is reportedly gearing up for its digital premiere on Netflix on January 30, 2026.

Directed by National Award winner Aditya Dhar, the film made a thunderous impact at the box office, collecting over ₹150 crore worldwide during its opening weekend, firmly establishing itself as one of the biggest Bollywood releases of the year.

From Theatres to OTT

The upcoming digital premiere highlights the accelerating shift of major Hindi films from cinemas to streaming platforms. Netflix is said to have secured the OTT rights for a substantial deal, aiming to capitalise on the film’s scale, star cast, and strong theatrical response.

Story and Star Power

At its core, Dhurandhar is a high-stakes espionage drama inspired by real-life incidents. Ranveer Singh plays an Indian intelligence officer tasked with a dangerous mission across the border in Pakistan.

The film boasts a powerful ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, each adding depth and intensity to the film’s expanding spy universe.

A Big-Screen Experience at Home

Known for its expansive runtime of over three hours, Dhurandhar delivers large-scale action, slick visuals, and tightly choreographed combat sequences. Aditya Dhar, who previously helmed Uri: The Surgical Strike, once again blends nationalism with gripping storytelling.

The OTT release is expected to present the film in high-definition quality, allowing viewers to revisit its detailed narrative and performances with enhanced clarity.

A Strong Start for Netflix in 2026

With Dhurandhar arriving early in the year, Netflix is set to begin 2026 on a high note. The film’s streaming release will also introduce the action thriller to international audiences, further reinforcing Ranveer Singh’s reputation as a dynamic and versatile action star.

For viewers seeking intense, edge-of-the-seat entertainment, Dhurandhar promises to be one of the most anticipated OTT releases of the season.