Raju Weds Rambai OTT Release: When and Where To Watch It

The Telugu romantic drama Raju Weds Rambai, which arrived in theatres on November 21, 2025 and received mixed talk, is now gearing up for its digital release. After wrapping up its theatrical run, the film is set to reach a wider audience through OTT with a special extended version that includes additional scenes not shown on the big screen.

When and Where to Watch Online

As officially announced, Raju Weds Rambai (Extended Cut) will begin streaming from December 18 on its OTT platform. The digital version will be available in 4K resolution, complete with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, promising an enhanced viewing experience for home audiences.

Film Details

Written and directed by Saailu Kaampati, the film marks the debut of Akhil Uddemari and Tejaswi Rao as the lead pair. The project is jointly produced by Venu Udugula and Rahul Mopidevi, with Pujari Nageswarao serving as presenter.

Backed by Dolamukhi Subaltern Films in association with Monsoon Tales, the romantic drama features music composed by Suresh Bobbili, adding emotional depth to the narrative.

With its OTT release just days away, audiences who missed the theatrical run—or those looking to revisit the story—will soon be able to stream Raju Weds Rambai online in an upgraded format.