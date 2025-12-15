December 2025 Upcoming Bank Holiday: State-wise list!
December 2025 will see several bank holidays across India, combining national observances, regional celebrations, and regular weekend closures. Customers are advised to be aware of these dates and plan their banking activities in advance to avoid any inconvenience.
As per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday schedule, bank branches will not operate on multiple days throughout the month. While one holiday applies nationwide, others are limited to specific states and cities depending on local festivals and commemorative occasions.
Nationwide Bank Holiday in December 2025
The only countrywide bank closure in December is Christmas, which falls on Thursday, December 25. On this day, all public and private sector banks across India will remain shut.
Weekend Bank Closures in December 2025
In line with RBI guidelines, banks will remain closed on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. The weekend bank holidays in December are as follows:
- December 7 (Sunday)
- December 13 (Second Saturday)
- December 14 (Sunday)
- December 21 (Sunday)
- December 27 (Fourth Saturday)
- December 28 (Sunday)
State and City-Specific Bank Holidays
Apart from weekends and Christmas, banks will remain closed in certain states on the following dates due to regional events and observances:
- ber 12 (Friday): Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma — Shillong
- December 18 (Thursday): Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham — Shillong
- December 19 (Friday): Goa Liberation Day — Panaji
- December 20 (Saturday): Losoong / Namsoong — Gangtok
- December 22 (Monday): Losoong / Namsoong — Gangtok
- December 24 (Wednesday): Christmas Eve — Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong
- December 26 (Friday): Christmas Celebration — Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong
- December 27 (Saturday): Regional Christmas Holiday — Kohima
- December 30 (Tuesday): Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah — Shillong
- December 31 (Wednesday): New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa — Aizawl, Imphal
Banking Services During Holidays
Although bank branches will remain closed on these dates, customers can continue to use digital banking facilities. Services such as UPI payments, mobile and internet banking, ATM withdrawals, and balance enquiries will remain available throughout the month. However, services that require physical branch visits, including cheque deposits and counter transactions, will be unavailable on bank holidays.
Plan Ahead to Avoid Delays
With several bank holidays scheduled in December, customers are encouraged to keep track of both national and state-level closures. Planning important financial tasks in advance and confirming local branch holidays can help prevent last-minute disruptions.
Also read: Telangana Schools Holidays likely on December 16, 17 Due to MLC Elections