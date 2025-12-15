12 PF Rules Every Employee Must Know: EPFO New Changes - Passbook Lite to Withdrawal Rules

As 2025 comes to a close, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has rolled out a series of reforms aimed at improving ease of access, speeding up services, and tightening compliance. From simpler withdrawals to digital pension services and Aadhaar-based authentication, these changes impact almost every EPF member—employees, pensioners, and employers alike. Here’s a clear breakdown of the 12 most important EPF updates introduced this year.

A More User-Friendly PF Passbook Experience

To make account tracking easier, EPFO has introduced Passbook Lite. Members no longer need to log into a separate portal to view their passbook. A simplified snapshot of PF contributions and balances is now available directly on the EPFO member portal, offering quicker access to essential details.

Annexure K Now Available Online

Job changes have become smoother with Annexure K—the PF transfer certificate—now directly downloadable in PDF format from the member portal. Earlier, this document required coordination with PF offices. The move helps members track service history and transferred balances with ease.

Faster Processing of PF Claims

Claim settlement timelines are expected to improve significantly after EPFO revamped its internal approval structure. With greater authority delegated to Assistant PF Commissioners and junior officers, approvals are now quicker and more transparent.

One-Time Enrolment Window for Missed EPF Coverage

The EPFO Employee Enrolment Scheme 2025, launched on November 1, gives employers a special opportunity to enrol employees who were left out of EPF coverage between July 1, 2017, and October 31, 2025. Notably, employees are exempted from paying their share of contributions for the declared past period if deductions were not made earlier.

Aadhaar Face Authentication Made Mandatory for UAN

From August 1, 2025, generating or allotting a Universal Account Number (UAN) requires Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology (FAT) through the UMANG app. The measure aims to prevent duplicate UANs and eliminate data errors during registration.

Withdrawal Rules Simplified and Reclassified

EPFO has streamlined its withdrawal framework to make it easier for members to understand and use. The earlier 13 categories have been condensed into three broad groups—essential needs, housing requirements, and special circumstances. Members can now apply for partial withdrawals after just 12 months of service, though at least 25% of the balance must be retained for retirement security.

Longer Waiting Period for Full Withdrawals After Job Loss

The waiting period for full withdrawals has been revised upward. EPF members must now wait 12 months after job loss to withdraw their entire PF balance, while full withdrawal from the pension scheme (EPS) is allowed only after 36 months, compared to two months earlier.

Job-to-Job PF Transfers Made Easier

From January 15, 2025, EPF transfers following a job change have been simplified. In many cases, employer approval is no longer required, reducing delays and administrative hurdles for employees.

Centralised Pension Payments Go Live

The Centralised Pension Payment System (CPPS), operational from January 1, 2025, enables direct pension credits via NPCI to any bank account. Pensioners no longer need to transfer Pension Payment Orders when changing banks or relocating.

Vishwas Scheme Offers Relief in Penalty Disputes

To resolve long-pending cases related to delayed PF contributions, EPFO launched the Vishwas Scheme in October 2025. It provides a one-time settlement option with substantially reduced penal rates, helping employers close old disputes and reducing litigation.

Digital Life Certificates from Home for Pensioners

In collaboration with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), EPFO now allows pensioners to submit their digital life certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) from home. This eliminates the need for annual visits to banks or EPFO offices.

EPF Interest Rate Fixed at 8.25% for FY25

For the financial year 2024–25, the government has set the EPF interest rate at 8.25%. The rate reinforces EPF’s position as a reliable long-term savings option, offering stable returns despite market volatility.

Bottom Line

The EPF reforms of 2025 reflect a strong push towards digitisation, transparency, and member convenience. Employees are advised to familiarise themselves with these changes to make informed decisions about savings, withdrawals, and retirement planning.