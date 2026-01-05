Telangana Sankranti Holidays 2026: Inter, Degree and Engineering Colleges Update

As Sankranti draws closer, travel plans are in full swing across Telangana. While school students already have a clear and generous holiday schedule, college students are still closely tracking official announcements to understand how much time they will get to celebrate the festival with their families.

This year, the spotlight is firmly on Intermediate, Degree, and Engineering students, as their holiday plans depend heavily on university calendars and academic pressures.

Intermediate Colleges: A Longer Break This Time

Intermediate students in Telangana have a reason to smile this Sankranti. According to the academic calendar released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, official holidays are scheduled from January 11 to January 18. Since January 10 falls on the second Saturday, students effectively enjoy a nine-day break.

Compared to last year’s short four-day holiday, this extended break offers students ample time to travel, participate in festival rituals, and return refreshed for the academic term ahead.

Degree Colleges: Limited Holidays, Flexible Planning

For degree students under Osmania University and affiliated colleges, the holiday list is shorter. Official holidays are declared only for January 14 (Sankranti) and January 15 (Kanuma). However, regular weekend holidays on January 10 and 11 provide some relief.

Students who are able to manage attendance or internal assessments on January 12 and 13 may stretch this into a six-day break. Many colleges are expected to take a flexible approach, but students are advised to confirm schedules with their respective institutions.

Engineering Colleges: Uncertainty Remains

Engineering students under JNTU Hyderabad are still waiting for clarity. Recent disruptions caused by protests related to pending fee reimbursement payments have already delayed academic schedules. With portions of the syllabus yet to be completed, colleges may limit holidays to avoid further academic backlog.

While some institutions may declare festival holidays, a full-fledged Sankranti break similar to Intermediate colleges appears uncertain at this stage.

Final Word

Unlike school students, college students in Telangana face varied holiday experiences this Sankranti. Intermediate students enjoy the longest break, degree students need strategic planning, and engineering students remain in a wait-and-watch situation. Students are advised to stay updated with official notices from their colleges before finalizing travel plans.

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