Koragajja Music Launched: AI-Powered Song Gaali Gandha Steals Show, Reels Contest Announced

Koragajja audio premiered on January 4, 2026 (Sunday) evening, kicking off the 2026 New Year celebrations. The vibrant event was held recently and was broadcast live on a FM channel, marking the official release of the film’s songs across more than 300 audio streaming platforms.

The ceremony witnessed an impressive gathering of film and music industry personalities, including India’s internationally acclaimed first pop singer and actor Sharon Prabhakar, senior actor Bhavya, noted filmmaker Nagatihalli Chandrashekar, producer Trivikram Sapalya, National Award-winning editor Vidyadhar Shetty along with several other dignitaries.

One of the major highlights of the evening was the unveiling of the AI-powered song “Gaali Gandha”, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Armaan Malik. The track received enthusiastic applause for its world-class sound design and striking visual presentation. Producer Trivikram Sapalya and EP Vidyadhar Shetty felicitated the chief guests on stage.

A special moment of the evening was senior actor Bhavya’s Yakshagana performance. She impressed the audience with a powerful portrayal of Malini, the mother of Mahishasura, presenting a snippet from the “Mahishasura” Yakshagana. Background singers Rameshchandra and Pratima Bhat further enhanced the cultural richness of the programme. Several senior journalists also joined in the singing and dance, adding to the festive spirit.

The film team requested audiences and creators to tag their reels and posts to the official accounts.

Directed by Sahitya Akademi Award-winner Sudheer Attavar under the banners of Trivikrama Cinemas and Success Films, Koragajja features a strong ensemble cast including Kabir Bedi, celebrated choreographers Sandip Soparrkar and Ganesh Acharya, along with Bhavya, Shruthi, and several others.

Backed by a high-calibre technical team—cinematography by Manoj Pillai, editing by Jith Joshie and Vidyadhar Shetty, sound design by Bibin Dev, DI by three-time Kerala State Award-winning colourist Liju Prabhakaran, and VFX and graphics by Lavan–Kushan—Koragajja is being positioned as a visually rich and technically ambitious film, poised to leave a lasting impact on audiences.