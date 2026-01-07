Sahakutumbaanam Brings Fresh Layers to Family Entertainment – Hero Dheekshith Shetty of The Girlfriend Movie Fame

Sahakutumbaanam, written and directed by Uday Sharma and produced by Mahadev Goud and Nagaratna under the HNG Cinemas LLP banner, opened to positive talk. The film stars Ram Kiran and Megha Akash in the lead roles and was released on the occasion of New Year, receiving a positive response from audiences.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad, Comedy Brahma Brahmanandam, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Satya, Rajashree Nair, Racha Ravi, Giridhar, Tagubothu Ramesh, Bhadram, and others in key roles. Mani Sharma has composed the music, with Madhu Dasari handling cinematography, while Shashank Mali served as the editor.

After watching the film, hero Dheekshith Shetty shared his thoughts and praised the team. He said,

“Sahakutumbaanam is a film that comes with a refreshing concept. The way new layers are added within a family entertainer framework feels very unique. The characters are well-written and bring freshness to the narrative. Ram Kiran’s performance never feels like that of a newcomer; his dedication and passion are clearly visible on screen. For a new actor, getting a strong story and such a good team is truly a blessing, and he is fortunate in that regard. I sincerely wish him many more great films in the future.

The songs in the film are very appealing, and Ram Kiran’s dance performances stand out. The story, screenplay, and direction are handled very well, and the production values are impressive. Sharing screen space with so many senior actors in his debut itself is another big advantage for Ram Kiran. I truly hope Sahakutumbaanam achieves great success.*”

With its emotional depth, engaging performances, and refreshing narrative approach, Sahakutumbaanam continues to connect well with family audiences in theatres.