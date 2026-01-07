Stranger Things S5: Netflix Drops Surprise Release on the Making of the Final Season

Netflix is giving Stranger Things fans one last reason to return to Hawkins — but this time, from behind the scenes. While Season 5 officially concludes the beloved sci-fi saga, the streaming giant has announced a special documentary that captures the emotional journey of making the final chapter. Packed with nostalgia, unseen moments, and heartfelt goodbyes, it’s designed for fans who aren’t quite ready to say farewell.

Titled One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, the documentary takes viewers behind the camera to show how the series’ final mission came together. From emotional table reads to intense creative discussions, it highlights the passion and pressure behind concluding one of Netflix’s biggest shows. The film premieres on January 12 and will stream exclusively on Netflix.

The documentary dives deep into the years of collaboration that shaped the show’s ending, offering a rare look at the bond between the Duffer Brothers, the cast, and the crew. It captures both the massive scale of production and the deeply personal moments that came with closing a story that defined a generation of viewers.

Directed by Martina Radwan (best known for Girls State), the film offers unprecedented access to Stranger Things’ final season. Speaking to Tudum, Radwan said she felt honored by the trust Matt and Ross Duffer placed in her, calling the experience “extraordinary.”

Radwan spent a full year embedded with the team, observing everything from quiet creative conversations to epic set moments. She described the process as a privilege and admitted she wished she could have documented the previous seasons as well. According to her, the Duffers continually push creative boundaries, challenge everyone around them to do better, and embody everything she loves about filmmaking.

With its mix of nostalgia, honesty, and filmmaking magic, One Last Adventure promises to be a fitting farewell — not just to the world of Stranger Things, but to the people who built it.