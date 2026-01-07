Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Trailer: Anil Ravipudi Trolled Heavily For This

Director Anil Ravipudi, known for his unapologetically commercial brand of cinema, is facing an unusually intense wave of social media criticism just days before the Sankranthi release of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The film, slated to hit theatres on January 12, 2026, has become the subject of widespread online trolling despite boasting a formidable star cast.

Featuring Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Nayanthara, the festive entertainer was expected to dominate the holiday conversation. Instead, its promotional material—teasers, songs, and trailers—has triggered sharp reactions from a section of netizens, particularly on X and Instagram.

Online critics have been unsparing, branding the content with terms such as “Cringe Pro Max” and “Routine Rotta.” Much of the criticism is aimed squarely at Ravipudi’s storytelling style, which detractors say leans heavily on exaggerated humor, loud characterization, and familiar commercial templates. Viral posts have clubbed the director with other mainstream filmmakers accused of recycling formula-driven narratives.

The discourse escalated after Ravipudi’s recent promotional interviews, where he strongly pitched the film as a throwback to “vintage Chiranjeevi.” While the director’s confidence resonated with his loyal fan base, skeptics questioned whether nostalgia alone could compensate for what they perceive as dated execution and uneven production values.

Adding fuel to the fire are comparisons with other big-ticket Sankranthi contenders, including The Raja Saab starring Prabhas. Memes circulating online mock Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu as a “low-budget spectacle,” suggesting it lacks the visual scale expected from a film of its stature.

Supporters of Ravipudi, however, argue that the criticism overlooks his consistent box-office track record and his clear focus on family audiences. They maintain that judging a mass entertainer purely through snippets and trailers is premature.

As the Sankranthi box-office race heats up, all eyes are now on whether Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu can turn online ridicule into theatrical applause—or if the trolling signals a deeper fatigue with formula-driven commercial cinema.