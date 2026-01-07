January 8 Stock Market Holiday or Not? NSE, BSE to Remain Open

January 8 is not a stock market holiday in India. With no national holiday, festival, or special occasion scheduled for the day, stock exchanges will function normally. Trading on both the equity and derivatives segments will take place as per the regular schedule.

Since January 8 falls on a regular weekday and does not coincide with any officially declared holiday, investors can expect uninterrupted trading activity. Market participants are advised to proceed with their trading and investment plans without any concern over closures.

No Special Holiday for Stock Markets

The Indian stock markets remain closed only on weekends and on officially notified trading holidays. January 8 does not fall under either category. As a result, the day will see normal operations, including trading in equities, commodities, and currency derivatives.

Bank Holiday Status on January 8

January 8 is also a regular working day for banks across the country. There is no state-level bank holiday announced for this date. Banks in all states are expected to remain open, as the day does not align with any regional festival or observance.

Customers can carry out routine banking transactions without disruption. Digital banking services will also operate as usual.

What This Means for Investors

With both banks and stock markets open on January 8, investors can smoothly execute trades, settlements, fund transfers, and other financial activities. It is advisable to stay alert to upcoming holidays later in the month, especially around festival periods, when state-wise bank closures may apply.

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