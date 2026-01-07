Hyderabad Set to Host Kite, Hot Air Balloon and Drone Festivals 2026: Dates and Venue Out

As the Sankranti festival approaches, Hyderabad is gearing up for a series of vibrant celebrations that are already capturing public interest. The Telangana Tourism Department has officially announced dates and venues for three major attractions — the International Kites & Sweets Festival, the Hot Air Balloon Festival, and the Drone Festival — all scheduled between January 13 and 18.

Schedule of Events

International Kites & Sweets Festival – Parade Grounds, Secunderabad | January 13–15

Hot Air Balloon Festival (Morning flights) – Selected locations on city outskirts | January 16–18

Hot Air Balloon Festival (Evening sessions) – Parade Grounds, Secunderabad | January 16–18

Drone Festival – Gachibowli Stadium | January 13–14

International Kite & Sweets Festival

The sky above Parade Grounds will light up with massive, colorful kites during the International Kite & Sweets Festival 2026. A special night-flying display is planned on all three days. Visitors can also enjoy handloom and handicraft stalls, along with food courts offering Telangana delicacies and cuisines from other regions.

The sweets festival, organized in collaboration with Culture Language Indian Connections (CLIC), will showcase desserts prepared by Hyderabad residents belonging to different states and countries. Around 40 international and 55 national kite flyers from 15 states are expected to participate.

Hot Air Balloon Festival 2026

From January 16 to 18, Hyderabad will host 15 international-standard hot air balloons, flown by teams arriving from European countries. Morning flights will take place on the outskirts of the city, while breathtaking night-glow balloon shows will light up Parade Grounds in the evenings. Tentative morning flight locations include Jalamandalli Park near Gandipet and areas around Himayatsagar.

Drone Festival 2026

Scheduled for January 13 and 14 at Gachibowli Stadium, the Drone Festival will highlight innovation and technology through spectacular aerial displays. The event will feature LED-lit racecourses, FPV (First Person View) drone visuals on giant screens, drone soccer, and stunning formations promoting Telangana’s top tourist destinations.

Together, these festivals promise a blend of tradition, entertainment, and cutting-edge technology, offering residents and visitors an unforgettable Sankranti experience in Hyderabad.