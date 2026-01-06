Sankranti Holidays 2026: Hyderabad Schools to Reopen on January 17

The School Education Department has announced an extension of Sankranti holidays for schools across Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. The decision was taken on Monday, January 5, bringing relief to students and parents ahead of the festive season.

Earlier, the state government’s academic calendar had announced a five-day holiday from January 11 to January 15 for all schools except missionary institutions. However, the vacation period has now been revised.

Under the updated schedule, Sankranti holidays for schools will be observed from January 11 to January 16, 2026, and schools are scheduled to reopen on January 17. Officials said the extension was granted as a festival falls on January 16, making it practical to add an extra holiday.

Director of School Education Dr. E. Naveen Nicolas confirmed the development and instructed all Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers to implement the revised holiday schedule without delay.

Meanwhile, as Shab-e-Meraj falls on January 17, some schools in Hyderabad may resume classes only on January 19. Since Shab-e-Meraj is listed as an optional holiday, reopening dates may vary depending on individual school management decisions.

FA-4 Examinations After Holidays

Once the Sankranti holidays conclude, schools across Hyderabad and the rest of Telangana will begin preparations for the Formative Assessment (FA)-4 examinations. According to the academic calendar, FA-4 exams for Class X must be completed by February 7, while examinations for Classes I to IX are scheduled to conclude by February 28.

The Education Department has advised schools to plan academic activities accordingly to ensure smooth completion of the examination process following the festival break.

Also read: Telangana Schools Sankranti Holidays Extended Till January 16