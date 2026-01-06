Telangana Schools Sankranti Holidays Extended Till January 16

The School Education Department has announced an extension of Sankranti holidays for all schools across Telangana, allowing students and staff to enjoy a longer festive break. As per the latest decision, schools will now reopen on January 17 instead of January 16.

Initially, the department had scheduled Sankranti holidays from January 11 to January 15, with classes set to resume on January 16. However, the General Administration Department later declared January 16 as an optional holiday on account of the Kanuma festival.

Considering that Kanuma immediately follows the main Sankranti celebrations, the School Education Department decided to extend the holidays by one more day. The revised holiday schedule applies to schools under all managements, including government, aided, and private institutions.

Confirming the decision, Director of School Education Dr. E. Naveen Nicolas stated that extending the holidays would help ensure smooth reopening after the festival period. Accordingly, all schools across the State will resume regular academic activities from January 17.

The extended holidays have been welcomed by students and parents, as the move allows families to complete festival celebrations without disruption.