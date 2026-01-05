Anasuya Bharadwaj Makes Public Apology to Raasi After Social Media Uproar

Tollywood actress Anasuya Bharadwaj recently criticized actor Sivaji for his objectionable remarks about women, a stance that drew strong support from many women and social media users. As the discussion continued online, an old video resurfaced showing Anasuya making remarks about veteran actress Raasi during a television skit three years ago.

With the clip now going viral, Anasuya took to social media to issue a heartfelt apology to Raasi, acknowledging that her past comments were inappropriate.

In her post, Anasuya wrote:

“Dear Raasi garu, my sincere apologies to you. Three years ago, I used double-meaning dialogues in a skit about you. I should have objected to the content and stopped it — that was my mistake. I know I cannot undo the past, but people grow and evolve. I have since left the show, and this is part of my change. Today, I feel stronger and more empowered to question the narratives built around women’s bodies. I hope you understand and accept my apology. Wishing you well, ma’am.”

Anasuya’s statement has sparked fresh conversations about accountability and evolving perspectives in the entertainment industry, especially when it comes to respect toward women both onscreen and off.