Dhurandhar OTT Deal: Ranveer Singh Film Breaks Pushpa 2 OTT Record - Full details!

Indian cinema continues to expand its global footprint, and Dhurandhar is the latest example of that growing influence. Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the high-octane spy thriller has turned into a box-office phenomenon since its theatrical release on December 5.

Produced on an estimated budget of ₹250 crore, the film has reportedly crossed ₹1,200 crore in worldwide gross collections, making it the biggest commercial success of 2025 so far. Its extraordinary theatrical run has now pushed attention toward its digital streaming rights.

Netflix OTT Deal Sparks Industry Buzz

Soon after the film’s release, reports suggested that Netflix had secured the digital rights for Dhurandhar as a two-part deal worth ₹130 crore. However, the movie’s exceptional box-office performance appears to have altered the equation. Fresh industry chatter now claims that the streaming giant has revised the agreement at a much higher value.

According to a recent social media post by a Bollywood trade analyst, Netflix has allegedly paid ₹285 crore for the OTT rights of Dhurandhar. If confirmed, this would mark the most expensive digital acquisition in the history of Hindi cinema, surpassing the previous record set by Pushpa 2: The Rule, which reportedly sold its OTT rights for ₹275 crore.

Expected OTT Release Window

Following the standard Bollywood release pattern, Dhurandhar is likely to arrive on OTT platforms six to eight weeks after its theatrical debut. Based on this timeline, viewers can expect the film to begin streaming on Netflix sometime between mid and late January 2026, with early February also being a strong possibility.

Star-Studded Cast and Sequel Plans

Alongside Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, all of whom play pivotal roles in the narrative. Riding on the film’s massive success, the makers have officially announced a sequel titled Dhurandhar: Revenge, which is slated for a theatrical release on March 19.

With box-office records tumbling and OTT milestones seemingly within reach, Dhurandhar has firmly positioned itself as one of the most significant Hindi films of recent times

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