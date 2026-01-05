Schools Holiday on January 6? State-Wise School Holiday Update

With winter vacations coming to an end in many parts of the country, parents and students are checking whether January 6 is a school holiday or a regular working day. The answer is straightforward: January 6 is not a school holiday in most Indian states.

There are no festivals, special occasions, weather-related advisories, or government notifications declaring a general school holiday on January 6. As a result, schools across the country are set to function normally from tomorrow.

Schools Reopening After Winter Break

In several major states, January 6 marks the reopening of schools after the winter vacation. Students are expected to return to classrooms and resume regular academic activities.

States where schools reopen on January 6 after winter holidays include:

Andhra Pradesh – Schools resume classes after the winter break, with no holiday declared for January 6.

Telangana – Educational institutions reopen as scheduled, and January 6 is a regular school day.

Tamil Nadu – Winter vacations conclude, and schools reopen tomorrow across the state.

Karnataka – Schools return to normal functioning after the winter holidays.

Uttar Pradesh – Many districts reopen schools on January 6 following the winter break.

Delhi – Government and private schools resume classes after winter vacation.

Punjab – Schools reopen after the winter break, with no extension announced.

Rajasthan – Educational institutions reopen as per schedule after winter holidays.

In addition to these states, several other regions across India are also reopening schools on January 6, as winter vacations officially end and no further holidays have been declared.

Are There Any States With a School Holiday on January 6?

As of now, no state has announced a statewide school holiday for January 6. Since the date does not coincide with any regional festival, public observance, or weather emergency, schools are expected to operate as usual.

Conclusion

To summarise, January 6 is a regular school day across India. Schools in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, and several others are reopening after winter holidays and resuming classes tomorrow. Parents and students are advised to prepare for the return to school, as there are no official holiday announcements for January 6.

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