Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi Release Date Locked: Rajamouli’s Epic to Hit Theatres on This Date

SS Rajamouli has joined forces with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu for a high-budget, globe-spanning action adventure titled Varanasi. The film, which also features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles, is currently in production and is shaping up to be one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious projects.

According to reports, the makers have finalized April 9, 2027 as the theatrical release date. The team is planning to present the film as a Sri Rama Navami special, with an official announcement expected soon.

Alongside its star-studded cast, the film includes several well-known actors in significant roles. Produced by KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya, Varanasi is reportedly being mounted on a staggering budget of nearly ₹1,300 crore.

The teaser released earlier generated strong buzz, underscoring the trademark grandeur associated with Rajamouli’s filmmaking. The music is composed by MM Keeravani, while the screenplay comes from Vijayendra Prasad. Adding to the spectacle, the film is being shot entirely in IMAX format and will be released in multiple languages to reach global audiences.