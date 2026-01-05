Chandrababu Cornered on RLI, YSRCP Demands Clear Answer on Deal With Telangana

The YSR Congress Party mounted a sharp attack on AP CM Chandrababu Naidu over the stalled Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation (RLI) project, demanding that he immediately clarify his stand following explosive remarks made by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on the floor of the Assembly.

Addressing the media on Monday, January 5, former minister Sake Sailajanath said Revanth Reddy’s statement — that the RLI project was halted after an understanding between Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy — has triggered serious concern among the people of Rayalaseema. He said Chandrababu Naidu cannot continue to remain silent and must clearly spell out his position.

Sailajanath recalled that it was YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who initiated the RLI project with an estimated outlay of ₹7,000 crore to address the long-pending irrigation and drinking water needs of Rayalaseema. “Even if Chandrababu’s whereabouts are unknown, he owes the people an explanation on whether a deal was struck to stall this lifeline project,” he said.

Accusing Chandrababu of consistently sidelining Rayalaseema, the YSRCP leader alleged that Naidu has always prioritised Amaravati at the cost of backward regions. He said key institutions such as AIIMS, the steel plant and even the High Court were diverted, leaving Rayalaseema neglected yet again. He further alleged that irrigation contracts during Chandrababu’s tenure were handed out to favoured contractors for kickbacks, without assessing technical feasibility.

Sailajanath said both YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy consistently worked for farmers’ welfare by initiating major irrigation projects, many of which were close to completion but were deliberately stalled by the present coalition government. He cited the Velugonda project as a key example, stating that despite serious efforts by YS Jagan, it was obstructed after the change in government. Similarly, the Handri–Neeva project, originally designed to supply 40 TMC of water, was reduced to a mere 5 TMC drinking water scheme, exposing Chandrababu’s skewed priorities, he alleged.

Meanwhile, in Nandyala, district YSRCP president Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and other party leaders alleged that Chandrababu has effectively mortgaged Rayalaseema’s interests to Telangana and has been determined to stall the region’s progress. They said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy carried forward the vision of YSR by drawing water from Pothireddypadu to meet Rayalaseema’s irrigation and drinking water needs, while also supporting water supply to Nellore and even Chennai.

Stressing that the RLI scheme is the only viable solution to bring water to the arid and riparian regions of Rayalaseema, YSRCP leaders said they are prepared to take the fight forward. They appealed to all public representatives from the region, cutting across party lines, to unite and expose Chandrababu’s “double standards”.

They also pointed out that the matter is pending before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and questioned Chandrababu’s sincerity, alleging that his failure to appoint a lawyer in the case speaks volumes about his intentions. The leaders further alleged that fear of the cash-for-vote case has driven Chandrababu out of Hyderabad and forced him into silence even as Telangana continues to draw water beyond its due share.

Reiterating that Chandrababu has shown no genuine interest in securing water for Rayalaseema, the YSRCP demanded that he break his silence and publicly respond to the issues raised by the Telangana Chief Minister in the Assembly.