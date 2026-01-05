Is January 6 a Bank Holiday in India? Full Details

People planning bank-related work often check holiday schedules in advance to avoid inconvenience. If you are wondering whether January 6 is a bank holiday, the answer is clear: January 6 is a regular working day for banks across India.

There is no national or general bank holiday scheduled for January 6. The date does not coincide with any major festival, public observance, or special occasion that would warrant a bank closure. As a result, banks are expected to function normally, and customers can carry out routine services such as deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and branch visits without any disruption.

In addition, no state government has officially declared a bank holiday on January 6 for regional or local reasons. This means bank branches in all states are expected to remain open, following normal working hours.

It is important to note that bank holidays in India are usually announced for festivals, national events, or designated weekly offs such as Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. Since January 6 does not fall under any of these categories, it remains a standard working day.

Conclusion

To sum up, January 6 is not a bank holiday. Banks across the country will remain open, and all banking services will operate as usual. Customers planning financial transactions or branch visits can proceed without concern, as there are no closures scheduled in any state on this date.

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