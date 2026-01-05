Bhogapuram Airport a Major Milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s Development: YS Jagan

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has welcomed the first flight landing at the newly built Bhogapuram International Airport, calling it a significant milestone in the state’s development journey.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), YS Jagan said the airport marks a key step towards achieving the Vision Vizag goal. He recalled that most of the approvals for the airport were secured during the YSRCP government’s tenure and that a major portion of the core construction work was also completed during that period.

As the first flight prepares to land in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh accelerates on its growth runway, marking a significant milestone for #VisionVizag. Congratulations to the GMR Group for their exceptional efforts. During our tenure expedited permissions, timely approvals and land… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) January 4, 2026

YS Jagan congratulated the GMR Group for its exceptional efforts in building the airport. He said the previous government laid a strong foundation for the project by spending nearly ₹960 crore on land acquisition and rehabilitation for people who gave up land for the airport.

He noted that the work completed during the YSRCP rule played a crucial role in reaching this important stage today. YS Jagan also acknowledged the support of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, remembering his approval in March 2023 for the Bhogapuram Airport Bypass National Highway project, which connects Visakhapatnam Port with the Bhogapuram International Airport.

Calling the first flight landing a proud moment, YS Jagan said the Bhogapuram Airport stands as a landmark achievement in Andhra Pradesh’s growth and future development.