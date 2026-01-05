Hyderabad Weather: Brace for 8 Days of Intense Cold, IMD Predicts Foggy Conditions

Residents in Hyderabad may need to brace for another spell of intense winter, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting foggy and hazy conditions over the next few days. Several parts of Telangana are also likely to experience similar cold weather.

Temperatures dip across Telangana

In Hyderabad, minimum temperatures have already fallen below 15°C in areas such as Tirumalagiri, Asifnagar, Maredpally, Bahadurpura and Shaikpet.

In other districts, the cold has been more severe, with temperatures dropping below 11°C. Sangareddy recorded the lowest temperature so far at 10.5°C.

Weather analyst Telangana Weatherman Balaji has predicted a second cold wave between January 5 and 12, with night temperatures expected to fall sharply. Day temperatures may also drop to nearly 25°C, he added. However, IMD Hyderabad has not yet issued any formal winter alert.

Fog, mist likely to persist

According to IMD forecasts, foggy or misty conditions are expected to continue in the city until January 8, especially during the night and early morning hours. Hazy conditions are also likely across several parts of the state.

Residents have been advised to plan their travel carefully, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours when visibility may be low due to fog.