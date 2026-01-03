YouTuber Anvesh To Be Arrested Soon? Hyderabad Police Speed Up Probe Against Naa Anveshana Channel

Popular YouTuber Anvesh is currently facing intense criticism across social media platforms. The controversy began after actor Shivaji’s comments about actresses’ clothing went viral, sparking debate online. Matters escalated further when Anvesh shared his own remarks on the issue, which many viewers felt were insensitive and disrespectful.

Although several figures from the film industry condemned Shivaji’s statements, public opinion has largely turned against Anvesh. A growing number of netizens accuse him of posting offensive and vulgar content and have begun unfollowing and reporting his accounts. As a result, his Instagram following reportedly dropped from 1.8 million to 1.6 million in just one day.

Controversial Apology Video

In an attempt to calm the situation, Anvesh posted an apology video. However, his references to Goddess Sita and Draupadi in that video angered many devotees, who felt his words amounted to a disrespectful attack on Hindu beliefs. Instead of controlling the damage, the apology triggered even more backlash.

Legal Complaints Filed

The issue has now reached the authorities. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) filed a complaint against Anvesh at the Gopalapatnam Police Station, demanding legal action even though he is currently abroad. Many social media users insist that a simple apology is not enough — some are calling for extradition, cancellation of his passport, and permanent closure of his YouTube channel.

Calls for Government Intervention

People are also urging the government and women’s commissions — which previously acted against actor Shivaji — to respond with the same seriousness in Anvesh’s case. Since the YouTuber is overseas, some have suggested seeking Interpol assistance if necessary.

What Happens Next?

With protests intensifying online, many citizens are demanding strict measures to prevent such controversies in the future. Authorities are expected to review the situation, and the public is watching closely to see what actions will follow.