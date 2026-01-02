Hyderabad Police Ask Instagram for Account Details of YouTuber Anvesh Amid Controversy

Punjagutta Police have sought information from Instagram (owned by Meta) regarding the account operated by YouTuber Anvesh, after a complaint was filed over alleged derogatory remarks about Hindu deities. A case was registered following a complaint by BJP leader Karate Kalyani on Tuesday. The remarks have prompted multiple complaints across Telangana and sparked widespread debate online.

According to police, several religious organisations have accused Anvesh of making offensive statements about Goddess Sita and Draupadi. The controversy began after he uploaded a video responding to actor Shivaji’s comments on women’s clothing, which critics said insulted religious icons. Anvesh has been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67 of the IT Act. Notices will soon be served to record his statement as part of the investigation.

Anvesh, known for his YouTube channel Naa Anveshana, has built a following as a Telugu travel vlogger since 2019, documenting visits to more than 125 countries and sharing cultural and travel content. However, over the past two years, he has also been involved in several controversies unrelated to travel. As he is currently abroad, Hyderabad police are reportedly considering issuing lookout notices. His latest video shows him in Malaysia, celebrating the New Year.