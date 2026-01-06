Ram Charan and Pregnant Upasana Host Japanese Chef Takamasa Osawa for Exclusive Biryani Night

Tollywood star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, who is currently expecting twins, recently hosted renowned Japanese chef Takamasa Osawa at their Jubilee Hills home for a special biryani evening — and the gathering beautifully blended warmth, culture, and food.

Osawa, a Michelin Bib Gourmand–recognized chef from Tokyo, shared moments from the private dinner on Instagram, thanking the couple for their trust.

“Today I cooked biryani in a private home. Grateful for the trust. This city keeps teaching me what biryani is,” he wrote.

From the peaceful koi pond and exotic birds to their pet dog Rhyme, Osawa described the home as serene and welcoming. After prepping the ingredients inside, he stepped outdoors to cook biryani in traditional style — slow, aromatic, and fragrant.

One of the highlights of the evening showed Upasana, Ram Charan, and his mother Surekha eagerly waiting as Osawa lifted the lid off the biryani pot. Ram Charan’s excitement was unmistakable, and the dinner ended with the chef receiving a warm hug from the actor — a gesture Osawa later called “a day I won’t forget.”

Chef Osawa’s Biryani Passion

Osawa has spent over 15 years studying biryani across India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, eventually opening a intimate 10-seater biryani restaurant in Tokyo that has earned global appreciation.

What Lies Ahead for the Konidela Family

The intimate dinner comes during a joyful phase for the family.

Ram Charan is currently busy shooting Peddi with Janhvi Kapoor, following the much-talked-about Game Changer. Meanwhile, Upasana is preparing to welcome twins, after the couple welcomed daughter Klin Kaara in 2023.