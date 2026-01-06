Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 6, 2026: Check Rates in Major Cities

On January 6, 2026, gold and silver prices in India continue to be shaped by global market movements, local demand, and currency fluctuations. Precious metals remain deeply significant across the country — from wedding purchases and festive celebrations to long-term investments.

Gold Prices — January 6, 2026

Gold prices saw a mild uptick today, supported by rising global demand and inflationary concerns.

24K gold (999 purity): ₹13,621 per gram

22K gold (commonly used in jewellery): ₹12,486 per gram

Gold rates in India are influenced by international pricing, the US dollar exchange rate, and seasonal demand, often leading to frequent price variations.

City-Wise Gold Prices Today

Delhi

24K gold: ₹13,636 per gram

22K gold: ₹12,501 per gram

Mumbai

24K gold: ₹13,621 per gram

22K gold: ₹12,486 per gram

Kolkata

24K gold: ₹13,621 per gram

22K gold: ₹12,486 per gram

Chennai

24K gold: ₹13,725 per gram

22K gold: ₹12,581 per gram

Silver Prices — January 6, 2026

Silver is trading at approximately ₹2,42,100 per kilogram, while Silver 925 is priced at ₹2,42,000 per kilogram.

Like gold, silver remains popular both as jewellery and as an investment metal, with industrial demand also playing a crucial role in price changes.

City-Wise Silver Prices Today

Delhi: ₹2,421 per 10 grams

Mumbai: ₹2,421 per 10 grams

Kolkata: ₹2,421 per 10 grams

Chennai: ₹2,601 per 10 grams

With fluctuating trends expected to continue, buyers are advised to keep an eye on daily price updates before making purchase decisions.