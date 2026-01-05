Gold and Silver Rates Today, January 5: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Prices
On January 5, 2026, gold and silver prices across India continued to be shaped by international market trends, local demand, and currency movements. Precious metals remain deeply tied to Indian culture — playing an important role in weddings, festivals, and long-term investments.
Gold Prices on January 5, 2026
Gold prices recorded a slight increase due to rising global demand and inflationary concerns.
- 24K (999) gold: ₹13,621 per gram
- 22K gold: ₹12,486 per gram
Fluctuations in gold prices are largely linked to global gold rates, the US dollar exchange value, and seasonal jewellery demand.
City-wise gold rates
- Delhi: 24K – ₹13,636/g | 22K – ₹12,501/g
- Mumbai: 24K – ₹13,621/g | 22K – ₹12,486/g
- Kolkata: 24K – ₹13,621/g | 22K – ₹12,486/g
- Chennai: 24K – ₹13,725/g | 22K – ₹12,581/g
Silver Prices on January 5, 2026
Silver remained popular for both jewellery and investment purposes.
- Silver (999): about ₹2,42,100 per kg
- Silver 925: about ₹2,42,000 per kg
Like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets — especially industrial demand.
City-wise silver rates
- Delhi: ₹2,421 per 10 grams
- Mumbai: ₹2,421 per 10 grams
- Kolkata: ₹2,421 per 10 grams
- Chennai: ₹2,601 per 10 grams
Consumers are advised to check local jewellers or official price boards for the latest daily updates, as prices may vary slightly by region and retailer.