Ranchi Schools Holiday on January 5 and 6, 2026 Due to Cold Wave

Amid worsening winter conditions, the Ranchi district administration has announced a temporary holdiays of all schools due to severe cold and dense fog. The decision comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ranchi, issued a weather advisory placing the district under a Yellow Alert, warning of cold wave-like conditions.

According to the official notification, all educational institutions in Ranchi district have holidays on January 5 and January 6, 2026, for students from KG to Class 12. The order applies to government, private, and non-government schools and has been enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, prioritising student safety as temperatures continue to drop sharply.

While regular classes have been suspended, schools that already have pre-scheduled examinations during these two days have been given flexibility to proceed. The final decision to conduct exams has been left to individual school authorities, based on local conditions and student safety. Similarly, whether Class 10 and Class 12 classes operate during this period will depend on each school’s internal assessment.

Government schools in Ranchi are currently observing their winter vacation until January 5. From January 6 onward, only teachers are required to report to school. Teaching staff must mark attendance through the eVV portal and focus on administrative and non-teaching responsibilities, as per departmental instructions.

The district administration has urged parents, students, and school managements to remain alert and closely monitor official weather updates. With cold wave conditions expected to continue over the next few days, further advisories may be issued if necessary.

Authorities have reiterated that student health and safety remain the top priority during the ongoing winter spell, and timely decisions will be taken depending on changing weather conditions.

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