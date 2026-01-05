Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi Sets Record With Teaser Premiere in Paris

The upcoming adventure thriller Varanasi, directed by S.S. Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu with global icon Priyanka Chopra as the female lead, is already creating waves even before its official release. With a reported budget of around ₹1,300 crore and world-class production values, the film is being made on a scale comparable to major Hollywood projects.

In a historic move, the makers are set to launch the announcement teaser of Varanasi at the prestigious Le Grand Rex theatre in Paris — marking the first time an Indian film will premiere its teaser at this celebrated international venue.

The French distribution company Anna Films has officially confirmed that the teaser screening will take place tonight, January 5, 2026, at 9 PM (local time). Audiences at Le Grand Rex will get to see the high-tech teaser on a giant screen with top-tier visuals.

The film features music by M.M. Keeravani, with story contributions by V. Vijayendra Prasad and dialogues by Deva Katta. Rajamouli has reportedly planned the project to elevate Indian cinema standards to a global level, and the teaser event in Paris is meant to showcase the film’s ambitious range right from the start.

Varanasi continues to generate excitement worldwide as one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema, blending grandeur, mythology, and high-octane adventure.