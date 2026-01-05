Telugu NRI Couple Killed in US Road Accident After Drunk Driving Crash

In the United States, a Telugu couple from Andhra Pradesh died in a road accident. A drunk driver travelling in the wrong direction crashed into their vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as software engineer Krishna Kotikalapudi (45) and his wife Asha Khanna(40). Both lost their lives on the spot due to the impact of the accident. Their bodies have been shifted to a hospital.

The victims, Krishna Kotikalapudi and his wife Bhavya, were originally from Andhra Pradesh and were residing in the United States for professional reasons. Their sudden demise has come as a major shock to relatives both in India and abroad.

Their two children were also involved in the crash and sustained serious injuries. They were immediately rushed to a hospital, where they underwent emergency medical procedures. Doctors have described their condition as critical, and they remain under close observation. Their mortal remains have been preserved at a hospital in Maryland, as relatives and community members make further arrangements.

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