Anil Ravipudi's Pan India Film With Ram Charan After Mana Shankar Varaprasad Garu

Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up to entertain audiences with his upcoming family comedy Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The film marks the first collaboration between Chiranjeevi and director Anil Ravipudi, and expectations are sky-high among fans and movie lovers alike. Slated for a Sankranthi release, the film is part of the festive box-office race, with promotions currently in full swing as the release date draws closer.

Amid this buzz, Anil Ravipudi has openly spoken about his next big ambition. At the trailer launch event of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, the director revealed his desire to make a film with Ram Charan. Ravipudi said he hopes Chiranjeevi’s film turns into a big hit, as its success could naturally pave the way for a project with Ram Charan.

Adding a lighter moment to the event, Ravipudi recreated a dance step from the “Shankara Vara Prasad” song on stage. He also shared an interesting detail about the trailer—revealing that Ram Charan was the very first person, outside the film’s unit, to watch it. The trailer was screened for him at Chiranjeevi’s residence, and Ram Charan reportedly loved it, calling it “excellent.”

The director further clarified that if he were to make a film with Ram Charan, it would have to be on a pan-India scale. In a recent interview, Ravipudi admitted that although he has not yet directed a pan-India film, he believes that with the right hero and a strong story, such appeal comes naturally. He confirmed that he is actively working towards making a large-scale pan-India project in the near future.

Film industry observers note that a Ram Charan–Anil Ravipudi collaboration could not only silence criticism aimed at the director but also help him establish himself as a pan-India filmmaker. If this project materialises, it could well mark the beginning of another major big-ticket venture for the Telugu film industry.

Also Read: Mana Shankar Varaprasad Garu Trailer Review: Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh's Sankranthi Cinema