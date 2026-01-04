Mana Shankar Varaprasad Garu Trailer Review: Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh's Sankranthi Cinema - Watch Video Here

The wait is over. The most anticipated trailer of Megastar Chiranjeevi and hit-maker Anil Ravipudi's Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu has been unveiled today, (January 4) ahead of the film's release on January 12, 2026 for Sankranthi. The buzz around the film continues to soar. Adding major star power to the mix, Venkatesh plays a crucial role, turning this into one of the most exciting collaborations in recent times. The promotional campaign has already struck the right chord, with every poster and glimpse steadily pushing expectations higher. Taking the momentum forward, the makers unveiled the theatrical trailer today in Tirupati. The two-minute forty-second trailer promises a full-fledged entertainer.

The story follows Shankara Vara Prasad, a former officer who has served across multiple national security agencies. His life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with Sasirekha and embraces a quiet, family-oriented existence. However, the fire within never truly fades. When unforeseen trouble disrupts his peaceful world, Vara Prasad rises to the occasion, handling chaos in his own inimitable style.

Seeing Chiranjeevi return to a hilarious, high-energy role after a long gap is a sheer treat. His effortless grace, trademark swagger, impeccable comic timing, expressive body language, and punchy dialogue delivery reaffirm why he remains the undisputed Megastar. The experience reaches a new high with Venkatesh’s thunderous mass entry. The chemistry and playful exchanges between the two stalwarts create pure fan-service magic on screen.

Nayanthara looks elegant in traditional avatars, and her on-screen pairing with Chiranjeevi is expected to strongly connect with family audiences. Sachin Khedekar delivers a committed performance, while the supporting cast lends solid backing throughout.

Director Anil Ravipudi once again proves his strength in packaging wholesome entertainers. Presenting Chiranjeevi in a vintage, charismatic avatar while seamlessly blending comedy, emotion, and action stands out as a major highlight. Bringing Venkatesh into the narrative further elevates the film’s appeal.

Sameer Reddy’s cinematography is vibrant and stylish, Bheems Ceciroleo’s background score carries a nostalgic flavour, and AS Prakash’s production design adds visual richness. Backed by Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, the film boasts impressive production values across the board.

With Megastar’s vintage charm, Anil Ravipudi’s trademark humour, and Venkatesh’s commanding presence, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu shapes up as a perfect Sankranthi crowd-pleaser. The trailer has only amplified the excitement, setting the stage for a grand theatrical release on January 12 this Sankranthi.

Watch Mana Shankar Varaprasad Garu Trailer