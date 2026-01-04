OTT Releases in 2026: 22 New Titles to Watch From January 1 to 7

The new year has begun on a binge-worthy note, with OTT platforms rolling out a packed slate of fresh releases in the first week of January 2026. From high-profile finales and intense thrillers to light-hearted romances and regional dramas, streaming services are clearly aiming to keep viewers glued to their screens as 2026 gets underway.

With as many as 22 new movies and series dropping across major platforms, audiences can expect a wide mix of genres—crime, romance, sports, courtroom drama, comedy and international content—offering something for every kind of viewer.

Here’s a platform-wise look at what’s new on OTT this week:

Prime Video

Drive

Kumki 2

Follow My Voice

ZEE5

Beauty

Naanu Matthu Gunda

Netflix

Run Away

Stranger Things – Season 5 Finale

Haq

Sniper: The Last Stand

The Naked Gun

French Girl

100 Meters

Land of Sin

My Korean Boyfriend

Eko

Fading Gigolo – Season 2

Jio Hotstar

Love Beyond Wicket

The Road Trip

Round 5

Dear Santa

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker

Conclusion

With global hits returning, regional stories finding space, and fresh originals making their debut, the first week of 2026 sets the tone for an eventful year in streaming. Whether you’re chasing suspense, emotion, nostalgia or comfort viewing, this week’s OTT lineup offers plenty of reasons to stay in and stream.