OTT Releases in 2026: 22 New Titles to Watch From January 1 to 7
The new year has begun on a binge-worthy note, with OTT platforms rolling out a packed slate of fresh releases in the first week of January 2026. From high-profile finales and intense thrillers to light-hearted romances and regional dramas, streaming services are clearly aiming to keep viewers glued to their screens as 2026 gets underway.
With as many as 22 new movies and series dropping across major platforms, audiences can expect a wide mix of genres—crime, romance, sports, courtroom drama, comedy and international content—offering something for every kind of viewer.
Here’s a platform-wise look at what’s new on OTT this week:
Prime Video
Drive
Kumki 2
Follow My Voice
ZEE5
Beauty
Naanu Matthu Gunda
Netflix
Run Away
Stranger Things – Season 5 Finale
Haq
Sniper: The Last Stand
The Naked Gun
French Girl
100 Meters
Land of Sin
My Korean Boyfriend
Eko
Fading Gigolo – Season 2
Jio Hotstar
Love Beyond Wicket
The Road Trip
Round 5
Dear Santa
Most Wanted: Teen Hacker
Conclusion
With global hits returning, regional stories finding space, and fresh originals making their debut, the first week of 2026 sets the tone for an eventful year in streaming. Whether you’re chasing suspense, emotion, nostalgia or comfort viewing, this week’s OTT lineup offers plenty of reasons to stay in and stream.