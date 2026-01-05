Telugu Woman Stabbed to death in US; Ex-Boyfriend Flees to India

In a deeply disturbing development, a 27-year-old Telugu woman who had been reported missing in the United States has been found dead in Maryland. The victim, identified as Nikitha Godishala, was discovered inside the apartment of her friend in Columbia, Maryland, bringing a tragic end to days of uncertainty surrounding her disappearance.

According to preliminary police findings, Nikitha is believed to have been killed on December 31, shortly after 7:00 PM. Authorities suspect that she was attacked with a sharp weapon and suffered multiple fatal injuries.

The Howard County Police Department stated that the body was recovered after investigators carried out a search operation at the apartment of Arjun Sharma, following a search warrant. Nikitha was found with several stab wounds inside the residence, prompting police to treat the case as a homicide.

Based on evidence collected during the investigation, law enforcement officials have identified Arjun Sharma as the main suspect. Arrest warrants have been issued against him on charges of first-degree and second-degree murder, and a large-scale search operation is currently underway.

Investigators revealed that Nikitha had visited Sharma’s apartment on December 31. Later, concerns were raised when she could not be contacted, and she was reported missing. Sharma informed the police on January 2, claiming that Nikitha had gone missing after visiting his apartment located in the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road, and stated that he last saw her on December 31.

However, police later discovered that Sharma had left the United States on the same day he contacted authorities, reportedly boarding a flight to India. Following this development, Howard County Police have begun working closely with US federal agencies and international law enforcement partners to trace his whereabouts and bring him into custody.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the Telugu community both in the US and India. Friends and family members are demanding justice for Nikitha, while authorities continue their efforts to apprehend the suspect and uncover the full sequence of events leading to her death.

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