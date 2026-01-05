Makar Sankranti 2026 Date Jan 14 or 15? Punya Kaal, and Maha Punya Kaal Timings

Makar Sankranti is regarded as one of the most sacred festivals in Hindu tradition and is associated with the Sun’s transition into Capricorn (Makar Rashi). This celestial movement is believed to mark the beginning of an auspicious phase, often referred to as the “day of the gods.” In 2026, many devotees are unsure whether Makar Sankranti should be observed on January 14 or January 15, leading to widespread discussion.

Makar Sankranti Date in 2026

According to Drik Panchang, the Sun enters Capricorn on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Hence, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on this date. The moment of Sankranti is considered spiritually powerful, and the hours following it are ideal for religious observances.

Punya Kaal and Maha Punya Kaal Timings

The period immediately after Sankranti is known as Punya Kaal, which is believed to be highly favorable for rituals, charity, and prayers.

Punya Kaal: 03:13 PM to 06:18 PM

Maha Punya Kaal: 03:13 PM to 05:04 PM

Hindu scriptures state that the first 40 ghatis after Sankranti are extremely auspicious. Since one ghati equals 24 minutes, this sacred window lasts for approximately 16 hours. All important activities such as holy baths, Surya worship, donations, Shraddha rituals, and breaking fasts should be performed during this period and strictly before sunset.

Spiritual Importance of Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti holds special significance as it symbolizes the gradual end of winter and the beginning of longer days. Devotees believe that bathing in sacred rivers like the Ganga on this day cleanses past sins and brings spiritual merit. Worshipping Surya Dev is considered essential, as the Sun is the primary deity associated with this festival.

Offering water to the Sun along with red flowers, red cloth, wheat, Akshat (uncooked rice), jaggery, black sesame seeds, and betel nuts is a traditional practice. Preparing and donating khichdi is also considered highly meritorious, which is why many households distribute it to the needy on this day.

Makar Sankranti Rituals to Follow

Devotees are advised to wake up before sunrise and take a bath. If a holy river bath is not possible, adding a few drops of Ganga Jal to bathing water is considered sufficient. After bathing, clean clothes should be worn, and a tilak made of roli and rice should be applied.

For worship, a copper vessel filled with water, roli, flowers, jaggery, and black sesame seeds is used. Facing east, water should be offered to the rising Sun while chanting mantras such as “Om Suryaya Namah” or “Om Ghṛṇi Suryaya Namah.” During the puja, keeping the head covered is advised, and consuming tamasic food should be avoided throughout the day.

Conclusion

Makar Sankranti 2026 will be observed on January 14, along with its auspicious Punya Kaal and Maha Punya Kaal timings. Observing rituals during the prescribed time with devotion is believed to bring prosperity, good health, and spiritual growth. This festival not only holds religious importance but also represents positivity, gratitude, and new beginnings in Hindu culture.

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